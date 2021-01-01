The Snoozer Cozy Cave nesting dog bed is a one of a kind dog bed that is designed to give your pet a cozy place to stay warm. Often referred to as a Nesting dog bed, it is perfect for pets that enjoy staying under the covers. The Cozy Cave dog bed gives your pet a place to stay completely enclosed in a Sherpa interior fabric, keeping them cozy throughout the year. Construction: Each bed has a poly filled pillow with cedar bits sprinkled in. Cover is made of micro suede and Sherpa material. Bed Type: Enclosed Features: Excellent for burrowing pets, Micro suede exterior, Sherpa interior, Spring wound poly filled liner with cedar bits sprinkled in for freshness & Removable machine washable cover Color: Dark Chocolate Environment: Indoor Dimensions: 25"L x 25"W x8"H Pet Size: Small Interior Material: Sherpa Exterior Material Top: Micro suede Fabric Exterior Material Bottom: Micro suede Fabric Cleaning Instructions: Wash cover in warm water & Tumble dry on low heat, Hood contains a piece of tubing that must be removed before washing and reinserted after it is dried. Washing cover with tubing may cause the cover to tear. Snoozer Luxury Cozy Cave Dog Bed in Dark Chocolate, Size: 25"L x 25"W x 8"H | PetSmart