Snoozer's patented High-Back Console Lookout dog car seat allows dogs to lean back and enjoy the ease and security of riding right up front alongside their best friends. The ride is firm, yet comfortable thanks to its sturdy foam form construction. A removable cover is machine washable and dryable and the high back helps keeps dogs in their seat throughout the ride. These High-Back Consoles make pets feel safe and secure while enjoying the sights and sounds of traveling with you. The pillow is reversible with simulated lamb's wool on one side and micro suede on the other. Like the name suggests, the High-Back Console Lookout dog car seat attaches easily to most large car consoles. All Lookout car seats come with a strap that connects to the seatbelt for a secure ride that keeps dogs safe while they are on the go. Available in 2 sizes and a durable micro suede fabric, the luxury High-Back Console Lookout is a smart way to travel with your furry friends. One-year limited warranty. Features: Luxury micro suede cover Comfortable, yet durable foam form Fits on larger consoles Safety strap secures pet to seat High back prevents pet jumping out Removable and washable cover and inner pad Non-skid bottom For pets 12 lbs. for Large to 20 lbs. for XL Includes: Luxury micro suede cover, Comfortable and durable foam form, Safety strap secures pet to seat, Removable and washable cover and inner pad, Non-skid bottom Color: Camel Environment: Car Dimensions: Large: 20 in L X 12 in W X 7 in H (FRONT), 12 in H (BACK), Interior Dimensions Large: 17 in L X 9 in W X 5 in H (FRONT) Material: Micro Suede Cover, Foam Form, Metal Zipper, Safety Strap Product Weight: 4 Care Instructions: Cover and pillow: Machine Wash & Dry Low Heat Snoozer High-back Console Lookout Dog Car Seat in Camel, Size: Large | PetSmart