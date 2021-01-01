From zooz pets
Zooz Pets Snoopy Filmstrip Dog Car Leash, Small
**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Heading out on a paw-some road trip or spending the day at the park? The Zooz Pets Snoopy Filmstrip Dog Car Leash is a stylish way to stay secure during car rides. This car leash features a heartwarming Snoopy design. Crafted with high-resistance strength polyester, this leash is silky soft for your pup’s comfort, yet durable enough for all your adventures. It’s available in multiple sizes and the length can be adjusted. Plus, this car leash is made with a super-strong hook for extra security for your canine sidekick.