Snelson 25" Table Lamp Set

Bring a modern style to any room in your home. With a sleek flared trumpet-shaped metal base and natural linen shade, the lamps provide warm ambient lighting for your entryway, bedroom, living room or home office. The UL-listed lamps conveniently come with energy-saving, replaceable LED light bulbs. It's a perfect matching 2-piece set that will add a contemporary mid-century look to nightstands, consoles or end tables creating a fresh flair to your room decor. Base Color: Silver, Shade Color: Ivory