From flash furniture
Sneeze Guard 1 Panel Desk Privacy Panel
Protect employees who come into contact with customers on a daily basis from bacteria and viruses with this clear acrylic register shield. The sneeze guard protects both employee and customer by preventing the transmission of droplets. A 10.625"W x 8"H opening allows card and cash transactions to be passed through for processing. Protect your business by protecting your employees and customers with a plexiglass barrier for the counter, front desk, grocery store, and customer service locations. The clear counter shield is transparent to help maintain personal interactions for a seamless, enjoyable customer experience. Although simple in design, these register shields mean business to keep you in business. Size: 33" H x 24" W x 11" D