Snaregade Rectangular Dining Table by Menu - Color: Black (1150149)

The Snaregade Rectangular Dining Table by Menu brings a beautifully functional touch to spaces. With a multi-functional and modern look, this design from Norm Architects was originally created for the home of Menu founder Bjarne Hansen. Supported by a minimally styled yet sturdy set of powder-coated steel legs, this table features a spacious wood veneer surface that is perfect for dinner or projects and is handsomely finished to bring out its natural grain variations. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black.