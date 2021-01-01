Snap Attack - Snap Attack Magnetic Game

Advertisement
Careful... Play just one more piece... So carefully, and... SNAP! All of the pieces on the board suddenly snap into a single stack, leaving you the victim of a Snap Attack. This nerve-testing game of skill takes traditional stacking games to a new dimension. You and another player take turns placing magnetic pieces on the board, using a strategic eye and a steady hand to avoid being the one to trigger all of the pieces to ""collapse"" into a single stack. The board is crafted from handsome birch wood, and is attractive enough to leave out on display where it can attract players who want a burst of fun. Magnets made in China; all other components made in Huntsville, Alabama.