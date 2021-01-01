From late july
LATE JULY Snacks Restaurant Style Chia & Quinoa Tortilla Chips, 11 oz. Bag
Advertisement
The perfect party chips! Authentic restaurant style tortilla chips rolled extra thin with the flavorful addition of chia and quinoa. The best parties need a few simple things- great friends, good stories and delicious food! These three things always come back together around a big bowl of delicious tortilla chips and homemade salsa. That's why we took so much care in making these the perfect party chips. We hope you love them as much as we do! Late July is the sweet spot of summer. It’s a moment in time when life is simple, pure & good. It’s also our name and philosophy on snack-making. We care deeply about using organic and non-GMO ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.