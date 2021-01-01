From gbds

GBDS Multi Snack time Favorites Gift Basket

$38.99
In stock
Buy at belk

Description

Gbds Snack Time Favorites Gift Basket. Guaranteed to satisfy all snack cravings, this popcorn bowl carries mini pretzels, licorice, Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies, Skittle fruit candies, M & M milk chocolate plain candies, M & M peanut candies, Hershey milk chocolate bar and more. Send one across the miles today for any occasion or no occasion at all. The Snack time Favorites Gift Basket includes: Acrylic popcorn tub, Fritos corn chips, Chex mix, Animal cookies, 2 pkgs Act II microwave buttery popcorn, Cheeze-Its crackers, Rice Krispie treat, Cracker Jacks caramel corn with peanuts, Planters salted peanuts, Twizzlers licorice, Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies, Skittle fruit candies, M & M milk chocolate plain candies, M & M peanut candies, Hershey milk chocolate bar, Reese's Peanut Butter cups, Nestle Crunch milk chocolate bar, Wrapped in cellophane and topped with a handmade bow. Completed gift measures 11 in Dia x 13 in H and weighs 3 pounds.

