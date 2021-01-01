From eprouvage
Smoothing Conditioner 8.45 oz
Helps smooth frizz with lightweight hydration. A replenishing and detangling conditioner that provides hydration to unruly hair. This formula nourishes and hydrates for sleek, manageable hair. Formulated with our Progressive Plant Cell Technology for healthier looking hair and scalp. Benefits • Restores hydration and nourishes dry, unruly hair. • Gently detangles without weighing hair down. • Replenishes moisture and improves manageability.