Milwaukee 22 oz. Smooth Face Framing Hammer

The Milwaukee 22 oz. Hammer is designed for the Best Driving Performance. It's precision balanced design provides strong and smooth striking power, while the I-beam handle construction is designed to provide a lifetime of service without bending. The Shockshield Grip, reduces Vibration up to 10X more that the competition and is the most durable grip in the industry. An integrated magnetic nail set is designed to allow users to set nails 1-handed and the asymmetrical anti-ring claw minimizes ringing when striking hard objects.