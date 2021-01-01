From tresemme
Tresemme Smooth and Silky Shampoo - 39 fl oz
Heat styling can give you dry, desert head. That’s why we formulated our TRESemmé Smooth and Silky Shampoo to deliver supreme moisturization where your hair needs it most, calming frizz and flyaways without weighing hair down. None of us want locks that feel like sandpaper. For thirsty dry hair, try our TRESemmé Smooth and Silky advanced smoothing system for intense hydration that calms frizz and tames pesky flyaways, all while yielding up to 7x smoother hair.* Light enough for daily use, our Smooth and Silky moisturizing shampoo, infused with Moroccan Argan oil, deep cleanses and quenches unruly hair, leaving it silky smooth and enviably soft to the touch. Follow with our Smooth and Silky hydrating conditioner for an added boost of moisture that leaves you with lustrous, polished, silky hair. *TRESemmé Smooth and Silky Shampoo and Conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo. Step 1: Coat hair with a liberal amount of TRESemmé Smooth and Silky Shampoo. Step 2: Gently massage smoothing shampoo onto the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather. Step 3: Lightly squeeze the shampoo with pump from roots to ends and rinse the shampoo out thoroughly. Step 4: Finish with TRESemmé Smooth and Silky Conditioner and style with your favorite TRESemmé Smooth and Silky styling aids as needed. Soothing TRESemmé Smooth and Silky Shampoo cleanses and helps tame unruly hair, leaving it silky and salon-soft.