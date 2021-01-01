From kirkland's
Smoky Gray Bath II Giclee Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Who says bathroom decor has to be boring? Hang this Smoky Gray Bath II Giclee Canvas Art Print on your bathroom walls to add a touch of rustic style! Art measures 20L x 1.25Wx 20H in. Giclee printed on studio-quality canvas on solid wood stretchers Gallery wrapped edges complete the look Features a bathtub subject Hues of gray, white, and tan Weight: 2.60 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Little to no exposure to heat, sunlight & moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.