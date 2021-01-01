From kirkland's
Smoked Ombre Table Lamp
Light up your home with this elegant table lamp. The Smoked Ombre Table Lamp has a unique design that will perfectly compliment your home's design. Lamp measures 18L x 18W x 31H in. Crafted of metal and glass Gray, white, and gold finish Smoked ombre design Shades measures 18L x 18W x 14H in. each Accommodates one (1) 150 watt bulb; bulb not included 60 in. plug-in cord Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.