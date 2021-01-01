From urban outfitters
Smoked Glass Pendant Light
A spontaneous stroke of illumination in your space, this elegant, modern pendant light features a smoked glass shade with irregular, organic shaping detailed with lilting curves all over. Topped with a hanging rod that can be adjusted to just the right length for your space. Hardwired. Features. Glass pendant light Hardwired requires professional installation Requires 60W medium base bulb not included Compact fluorescent compatible Adjustable hanging length Content + Care. Includes lamp, 6" hanging rod and 3 12" hanging rods Metal, glass Wipe clean Imported Made in compliance with US electrical standards. To use this item outside of the US, pair with an outlet adapter and voltage converter made specifically for use in your location. Size. Dimensions: 11.5"dia x 11.25"h Hanging length: 20"-56" Mounting plate dimensions: 4"dia x 0.75"h Wattage: 60W/120V Cord length: 10 ft Weight: 6.5 lbs Shipping package dimensions: 15.5"l x 15"w x 15.5"h Shipping package weight: 9 lbs