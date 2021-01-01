From rebecca taylor
Rebecca Taylor Smocked Waist Crochet Dress
Gauzy linen done with an open weave for a breezy lightness, a fresh summer dress nodding to a sun soaked getaway. The ankle length coverage and fullness at the sleeves is contrasted by the deep v-neck, offering a sensual show of skin warmed by a day in the sun. V-neck Long sleeves Pull-on style Smocked waist Crochet front panel Side slits 100% cotton lining 100% linen Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 55.5 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND At only 26 years old, New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor moved to New York City and launched her eponymous line. Soft yet structured, Taylors versatile pieces evoke a modern, feminine aesthetic with fanciful florals, delicate eyelet lace and a masterful use of color. Modern Collections - Rebecca Taylor > Rebecca Taylor > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Wax Flower. Size: Small.