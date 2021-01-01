RIO HOME Smithsonian Microplush Mattress Pad - Twin XL - White, Size Twin X-Long at Nordstrom Rack

Bringing comfort with knowledge, Smithsonian Sleep Collection is your choice when it comes to the science of sleep. Providing the ultimate soft surface to create the hugging experience and help induce sleep. Long pile mirco-plush top quilted with overfilled gel fiber, creating a soft touch to the body to help reduce sleep pressure points. Built with waterproof backing to help protect your mattress and keep it clean and fresh. Stretchy skirt fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep. Machine washable and dryable. Size: Twin XL - Color: White - 80" x 39" x 15" - Imported Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach. 100% polyester