Estiluz Smile Bath Bar - Color: White - Size: Small / 29"

The Smile Bath Bar by Estiluz was specifically designed for bathroom spaces by product designer Joan Cinca. Responding to one of this space's essential needs, this simple piece illuminates its surroundings without creating shadows or distracting one by being over-embellished. Built with form and function in mind, this piece can be set vertically or horizontally to best brighten its environment and can even be placed on the mirror to help with daily tasks that require attention to detail. Color: White. Finish: White Lacquer Matte