SmartWood Chair by Kartell - Color: Brown - Finish: Wood tones - (4911/SN)

The SmartWood Chair from Kartell is an elegant and clean modern piece of furniture that enhances the dÃ©cor of a range of home styles. Designed by Philippe Starck in 2019, this chair utilizes thin, slatted wood in a precise manner, forming the perfect shape for the contours for the human body. The back and seat alike gracefully curve and flow into an ideal resting spot that ensures maximum stability and comfort. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Color: Brown.