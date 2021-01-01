Smart Watch Full Touch Screen Smartwatch 13 Inch Fitness Tracker with HR Monitor Sleep Tracker Stopwatch IP68 Waterproof Fitness Watch Compatible.

Imported All in Touch Smartwatch: Full touch screen brings you a better interactive experience, offering quick access to workout data. You can find great pleasure through smooth operational procedures, vivid information display and elegant interface. Perfect Workout Companion: The fitness watch will automatically track all day activity, offering you more choices with 9 sport modes. Breath Training helps to regulate breathing and relieve fatigue. Weekly analysis gives visual look of the workout status 24H Health Manager: The smart watch will continuously track heart rate and sleep status, calorie counter will also helps to record the workout intensity, helping you make adjustment to your lifestyle and workout. Personal Assistant on Your Wrist: 1. 3 inches screen displays more characters when receiving income SNS notifications. To bring you more convenience, the watch is also equipped with alarm, stop watch countdown, you can even control the music with a tap.