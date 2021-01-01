Smart Watch for Women, Smartwatches Fitness Tracker Compatible with iOS, Android Phone, IP67 Waterproof Watch, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker.

HD Highlighting Full ViewOur smart watch offer up to HD 1.08-inch color screen provides an excellent vissual experience. Wrist-based Optical Heart Rate24-hour watch your blood pressure, heart rate with opical heart rate sensor, giving you comprehensive care. IP67 WaterproofHermetic design makes it perfect to wear. Washing hand, Swimming, Having a cold shower or even walking in a rainy day, no worry about that. For this smartwatch, no problem. Health GuidanceBased on your heart rate, time asleep and restlessness, sleep report helps you better understand your sleep quality each night; also track your time in light, deep and rem sleep stages and get personal insights Life AssistantGet call, text, and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby; In addition, our smart watch has humanized functions, such as Sedentary reminder and Water Drinking reminder. Get it and you will like it.