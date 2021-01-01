Smart Watch for Boys Girls Smartwatch with Call SOS Camera Music Player Alarm Clock Calculator Calendar 7 Games Touch Screen Watchs Toys Birthday.

Two Way Callour smart watch can support two way calling, simple to store contacts like Dad, Mom or others, max 10 contacts can be saved, convenient to connect and communicate with children anytime, anywhere Popular Games smartwatch built-in 7 learning games:2048, basketball shoot master, bee war, pinball hit bricks, car grab goods, eat gold, ultimate racing, help to develop intelligence and increase the ability to think, also a good tool for to enjoy leisure time after school Camera & Music Playertake selfie, record your voice, and save in the photo album, also can download music from computer, note: please turn off watch then copy to sd card- My Music folder before playing),the sound is very clear and volume is adjustable More Practical Featuresthere are many function for practical use, like quick dial, camera, music, record, alarm clock, calculator, stopwatch and timer, wish have a funny time for learning entertainment SOS Emergency Cal