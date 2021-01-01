Smart Watch for Boys Girls Smartwatch Phone with Calls 7 Games Music Player Camera Alarm Clock Calculator SOS Calendar Touch Screen Childrens Smart.

Functions: The Smartwatch have Dial, Ten Contacts, 7 Learning Games, 3 Alarm Clocks, Music Player, Calculator, 5 Country Languages to choose, SOS, Wallpaper, Camera, Photos, Calendar, Time(12/24hr format for choosing) and Date, Silent Profile, Calllog, School Mode, Volume adjustment. How to make calls: Inserting a Micro Nano SIM Card (we dont provide in the package). Recommend Speedtalk for US. A very Easy-to-operate children's watch: Dont need to download app, dont need to connect cell phone, all the functions are built-in the watch, very easy to operate for kids. Its a great gift for 3-12 years old. Keep Safe: When in distress, can press the SOS key to circularly call families' numbers for help. Great help for in emergency situation. What you care problems: If dont want to purchase the sim card. It still can be used as a normal game watch, all the functions still can be used normally except calling function.