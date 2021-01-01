Almay Smart Shade Skintone Matching Makeup, Medium Coverage Natural Finish Foundation with SPF 15, Hypoallergenic, Cruelty Free, -Fragrance Free, Dermatologist Tested, 500 Deep Like Me, 1 oz

Take the guesswork out of finding your foundation with this innovative formula that adjusts to match your skin tone—instantly! The lightweight, buildable medium coverage liquid foundation formula starts out white and instantly transforms into your ideal foundation shade Almay's Tonemimic technology uses tiny spheres that break open and release pigment as you blend them over your skin As always, dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, fragrance free, clean, and cruelty free Available in 6 skin-tone-adjusting shades for natural-looking, streak-free medium-coverage foundation with a luminous glow that builds