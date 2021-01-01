Smart Rods 18" - 48" Adjustable Wall Mount Café Window Curtain Rod, Brushed Nickel

With Smart Rods, the future of window rods is here with a smarter choice that makes it easier than ever to upgrade your room decor. Not only will the Smart Rods Cafe Window Rod add a touch of elegance to your room, but it offers easy installation and perfect leveling every time with no measuring needed. This decorative curtain rod adjusts to fit spaces from 18 to 48 inches. Installation is easy, with just three steps needed (and no measuring): Simply align brackets to your window and install; then secure the rod with curtains already attached; and then style your panels as desired. The window rod's sleek black finish and decorative ball finials will complement your window panel and room decor choices. Easy-to-follow instructions, mounting brackets and hardware are included.