Smart RGB LED Puck Kit by DALS Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (SM-UPK5)
The Smart RGB LED Puck Kit by DALS Lighting adds a brilliant touch to spaces. With a full spectrum of vibrant colors and a range of white light temperatures to choose from, the simple silhouette of these puck lights offers a customizable and bright space. Easily control the mood of a room, the level of illumination, and set schedules for a smart space via the DALS Connect Appâ„¢. These round lights work in a wide range of spaces, perfect for locations that traditional lights may not fit. Dals Lighting is an accent and architectural lighting company based in Quebec that was founded in 2008. Their modern designs use LED technology and are functional, minimalist and versatile. From the sleek, adjustable Round Directional LED Wall Sconce to the smooth, clean lines of the Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light, their creations are innovative, useful and high quality. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White