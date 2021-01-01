Sengled Smart Light Bulb, Smart Bulbs That Work with Alexa Only, Alexa Light Bulb 65W, BR30 Soft White LED Bulb E26 2700K 650 LM, Dimmable LED Bulb, Smart LED Light, No Hub Required, 1 Pack

Get Started in Seconds: Ultra simple Plug-n-Play setup. Simply twist in the Sengled smart light bulb and start enjoying with Alexa smart devices in seconds (automatic linking to Alexa account required). CERTIFIED FOR HUMANS meets strict Amazon guidelines for a struggle-free, tinker-free, and stress-free experience with smart lighting control. Voice Control with Alexa: Use hands-free Voice Control to turn on, off, or adjust brightness of the alexa smart light bulb. You can also use voice via smart home devices to use advanced features like wake-up routine or away mode. Whole Home Smart Lighting: No hub Required, Easy to connect your Sengled bluetooth light bulb, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Mesh 5.0 wireless technology allows for a farther reach, enabling whole-home installations. Each led light bulb br30 can serve as a signal repeater, so that even if a bluetooth light bulb is out of reach from the alexa echo device, it can still be controlled using the Mesh network. Smart Sengled Home:Control the bulb through the Sengled Bluetooth app (iOS and Android) to manage the dimmable led bulb, including adjusting the brightness, setting schedules, creating scenes and monitoring energy. Guaranteed Quality Workmanship: Sengled offers ample brightness (65W equivalent, 650 lumens) and brings out true, vibrant colors (CRI90+). Designed to provide longer, more energy-efficient illumination. Sengled smart led bulb save 85% energy compared to incandescent lighting. 3-year warranty Live customer service based in the U.S., Manufacturer: Sengled