Belkin Smart Hub in Space Gray | F4U092BTSGY
This USB-C multiport hub with up to 5Gbps of bandwidth is the perfect all-in-one solution to connect your USB-C laptop to multiple devices. Lead a seamless presentation or create your ultimate work station, with this USB-C multiport hub you can connect projectors, 4K 30Hz monitors, SD cards, and thumb drives to your laptop. It also supports pass-through charging up to 60W, eliminating the need to choose between port expansion and power. Plus, with 1Gb Ethernet port you'll always have a safe and secure internet connection.