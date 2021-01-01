Jetstream Smart Home Bulb Kit: 2 Pack White Smart Bulb + 2 Pack Color Smart Bulb (Works with Google Assistant and Alexa)

The Jetstream Smart Home Bulb Kit offers smart accessories for an untethered world. Each kit includes two white and two color smart bulbs. Connect the bulbs to Wi-Fi (no hub required) and download the Jetstream Home App to set automatic on/off times or change the color. When you connect to the app, you can control your home from wherever you go or share access with multiple users. Plus, Jetstream technology works will all major voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Siri. Enjoy easy setup as well as ongoing convenience with the Jetstream Smart Home Bulb Kit.