KIKO MILANO Smart Eyeshadow Palette - 01 Garden Rose at Nordstrom Rack
Palette containing 10 different shades of pressed powder eyeshadow with the following finishes of pearl, matte and satin. The creamy texture provides instant coverage and blends easily, leaving the eyelids velvety to the touch. The color is revealed instantly. The streamlined, practical packaging includes a handy double-ended applicator and internal mirror. The reduced size is ideal for taking it with you everywhere. Ophthalmologically tested. The eyeshadows creamy formula blends easily to create alluring, captivating eyes. The color is revealed instantly. Your make-up is elegant and sophisticated; your eyes take center stage. . Color: 01 Garden Rose. Size: 0.02 fl. oz. . For directions and ingredients, see Additional Info. Made in Italy