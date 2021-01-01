Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder With Wi-fi, Programmable Food Dispenser For Dogs & Cats With Easy App-controlled Feed Timer, 20-cup Capacity, Dish

The most convenient way to feed your petTired of your cat or dog waking you up early to get their first meal? Wish you could go out without hurrying to get back in time to feed your pet? Take all the hassle out of feeding your pet with the Arf Pets Smart Automated Pet Feeder.From the convenience of your smartphone, you can build a customized feeding schedule, view previous feedings that took place, and even manually give your pet a little extra food from anywhere. You can even record personalized messages to play at mealtimes so your pet knows it’s time to eat. The Arf Pets Smart Automated Pet Feeder comes with backup battery power to keep your pet well-fed if the power goes out.You always want to give your dog or cat the very best. Make sure they get their food in the best, most convenient way possible.Smartphone control - Program feeding schedule using our simple, easy-to-use smartphone appView completed feedings – Have complete confidence your pet is being fed by viewing past feedingsCall out mealtimes - Record personalized messages for your pet so they know it is time to eatBattery backup – No power is no problem; your feeder always feeds on time with battery backupLarge food capacity – Refill your feeder less often with its large capacity food storage hooperProduct HighlightsControl your feeder with a simple smartphone appView completed feedings to know your feeder is workingRecord personalized messages for your pet at each mealBattery back up to keep working through power outagesLarge capacity container means less refillingBox ContentsMain bodyFood bucketFood bowlPower cableDC adapterPortion chartUser guide