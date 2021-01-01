Small Triple Gourd Table Lamp with Metal Base by Robert Abbey - Color: Beige - Finish: Brass - (255X)

Robert Abbey's Small Triple Gourd Table Lamp with Metal Base is available in a wide range of ceramic finishes. The glazed ceramic comes in twenty four rich colors with a square base in lucite. Pearl Dupioni fabric shade. 3-way switch for versatile lighting. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Beige. Finish: Antique Brass