Small Ribbon Pendant Light by Jamie Young Co. - Color: Blue (5RIBB-SMLB)
Made by Jamie Young Co. Boasting exquisite and delicate detailing, the Small Ribbon Pendant Light is a hand-blown glass lighting fixture that adds an elegant touch to any modern interior space. Suspended from a round, metal canopy by a single silver cloth cord, the shade of this modern pendant light is available in several colors and houses the single light source. When illuminated, the Small Ribbon Pendant Light produces diffused, ambient lighting ideal for use in modern dining rooms, hallways, and living rooms. Shown in Taupe. Influenced by a 1997 trip to Mexico, husband and wife duo Jamie Young Jeter and David Jeter began using artisanal flower pots as lighting bases and furniture inspiration. As the Southern California-based Jamie Young Co. was born, the pair drew from their storied international travels as well as art and history to create their eclectic collection of wares. With the intention to bring worldly experiences and decadence to every home with tables, lamps, home accessories, and pillows in a variety of textures and colors. Shape: Bell. Color: Blue.