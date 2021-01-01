Small Ortho Sleeper Comfort Couch Pet Bed with Removable Cushion - Chocolate

Just like humans, older dogs can have weaker muscles and joints. The Caramel Ortho Sleeper Comfort Couch provides much needed extra comfort for our old furry friends. Pet Carolina Company comes back with an updated design of their Ortho Sleeper Comfort Couches with tufted reversible cushion for two beds in one. Velvet microfiber fabric. Orthopedic foam base for comfort and relief on joints. Zippered cover is removable for easy machine washing. Bolsters and cushion have our 100% polyester high loft fill for added comfort.