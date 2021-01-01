From rivers eight
Small Minaudière
A Minaudière is defined as a type of "formal, decorative women\'s clutch bag without handles or a strap". We love the idea of convertibility, so we included interior tabs so that a chain or strap could be attached for convenience (each bag is sold with a 50" chain, so it can be worn crossbody). We also appreciate the need to bring along a phone and other assorted essentials, so we designed the Small size a bit bigger than a traditional minaudière. Should you be disciplined and only carry a lipstick and a bit of cash, hang tight for the Mini size. Since 1970, the sale of any python skin has been banned in the state of California due to inhumane slaughtering practices. Now you can enjoy the beautiful look and feel of python skin without the cruelty.