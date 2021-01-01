From ashland

Small Made to Last Decorative Box by Ashland® | Michaels®

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Find the Small Made to Last Decorative Box by Ashland® at Michaels. This beautiful "Made to Last" box is perfect for transforming your spring décor This beautiful "Made to Last" box is perfect for transforming your spring décor. Use it to store small treasured items or as a decorative accent for your coffee table. Pair it with a bright arrangement of flowers to complete the look. Details:Blue, 12.5" x 9" x 3.6" (31.75cm x 22.86cm x 9cm), Paper | Small Made to Last Decorative Box by Ashland® | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com