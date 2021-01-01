Small Lasagna Pan Set 3, HKJ Chef Rectangular Cake Pan, Stainless Steel Roaster Pasta Baking Cookie Sheet Pan, Size 9.7X7.5X2.2 Inch, Heavy Duty & Dur

Product descriptionSize:9.7x7.5x2.2 InchPlease note： The HKJ Chef Stainless Steel Deep Bakeware is make of 18/0 stainless steel without chemical coating or any other materials.No more aluminum into your food, Good replacement to aluminum pan.It is very healthful and safe to protect your family health.The superior mirror finish for easy and effortless clean up.Dimension:Length9.7x Width7.5x Height2 inchMaterial: 18/0 Stainless steelColor: SliverWeight: 500gPackage included:2* Rectangular Cake Pan 9.7L x 7.5W x 2H inchWhy you need to chose Stainless steel Deep BakewareBecause In Order To Protect Family's health1. Stainless steel is more healthy and non-toxic than aluminum2. Stainless steel is dishwasher-safe, but aluminum not3. Stainless steel is more easily to clean even hand-wash4. Stainless steel, food cook more evenly, less stickNotice:1. Please use soft cleaning rag to clean the Stainless Steel Deep Bakeware for the beauty of its surface.2. Please clean and dry the Stainless Steel Deep Bakeware after using for its durability.3. Make more delicious,have a good time with family.TIP for Stainless Steel1.You can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food stick.2.Please do not use sharp objects to scratch the surface.