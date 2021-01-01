From dakota fields
Small Glass and Iron Candelabra Holder
Advertisement
Features:Holder Type: CandelabraStyle: Traditional;EclecticColor: MulticolorHolder Material: Glass;IronHolder Material Details: 98% Glass; 2% ironSet: YesSet Size: 4Candle Compatibility: Votive/TealightCandle Included: NoCandle Color: Candle Material: Power Source: Candle Capacity: 4Holder Placement: Tabletop / CenterpieceOutdoor Use: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPieces Included: 4 Candle holdersSupplier Intended and Approved Use: DS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary BohoSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: CE Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.7Overall Width - Side to Side: 3.6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3.6Overall Product Weight: 3.1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: