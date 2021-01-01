Small Flowers 32.8' L x 21" W Smooth Wallpaper Roll
Description
Features:Product Type: Double RollStyle: Farmhouse / CountryPattern: FloralLife Stage: AdultTexture: SmoothColor (Color: Gray): GrayFinish: MattePrimary Material: Non-WovenPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoPhthalate Free: YesApplication Type: Non-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Paste the WallMatch Type: StraightRemoval Type: Wet RemovableWashable: YesPaintable: NoProduct Care: Machine washable, gentle cycle and line dryCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSample Available: YesSample Part Number (Color: Gray): G67308SampleBPA Free: NoDesigner: Galerie WallcoveringsDesigner Type: In-HouseSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: YesCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoAZO Free: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: NoGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length: 32.8Overall Width: 21Design Repeat: 10.5Square Footage per Unit: 57.4Overall Product Weight: 2.2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Gray