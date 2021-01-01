From comme des garcons play
Comme Des Garcons PLAY Small Black Emblem Cotton Button Down in Black
Comme Des Garcons PLAY Small Black Emblem Cotton Button Down in Black 100% cotton. Made in Japan. Button front closures. Pleat detail on back. CDES-MS20. AZ B014 051. About the designer: One of the many diffusion brands of the Comme des Garçons empire, CDG Play is characterized by the iconic heart logo designed by Filip Pagowski. The often avant-garde and always influential label was created by Kawakubo in Tokyo in 1969 before heading to Paris in 1981 where it garnered both acclaim and controversy with a debut collection of distressed and deconstructed pieces. The modern Comme des Garçons brand, which encompasses an entire family of sub-brands in fashion and fragrance, is worn by men and women who like to take an esoteric style stance.