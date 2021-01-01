From jamie young co.
Small Curved Pendant Light by Jamie Young Co. - Color: Amber (5CURV-SMAM)
Seeded glass is a hand blown rough glass where the texture of the glass is the most important design element. These rough and bubbled hand-made glass pieces are rustic, yet sophisticated in the way they shine and glisten when the light hits the surface. The antique chocolate glass finish layers shades of chocolate and gold in an antiqued mercury glass. These pieces convey warmth and sophistication with this intricate finish. Influenced by a 1997 trip to Mexico, husband and wife duo Jamie Young Jeter and David Jeter began using artisanal flower pots as lighting bases and furniture inspiration. As the Southern California-based Jamie Young Co. was born, the pair drew from their storied international travels as well as art and history to create their eclectic collection of wares. With the intention to bring worldly experiences and decadence to every home with tables, lamps, home accessories, and pillows in a variety of textures and colors. Shape: Conical. Color: Amber.