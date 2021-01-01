From rebrilliant

Small Clear Makeup Brush Holder By | Multipurpose Acrylic Cosmetic Organizer With 3 Compartments - Store Brushes, Blenders, Pencils, Eyeliners - Per

$57.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

3 COMPARTMENTS: 2 slots for brushes and pencils and a smaller compartment for quads and palettes

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com