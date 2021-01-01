From macally
Small Ceramic Succulent Pots with Drainage Set of 6 Mini Pots for Plants Tiny Porcelain Planter Air Plant Flower Pots Cactus Faux Plants Containers.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. & #9752 [Elegant Design] - The succulent planter is made of qualified Ceramic. Six cute pots with different glaze painting will become your eye-catching home decor. Small hole at the bottom allows easy drainage, which can keep you plants healthy growing. & #9752 [Ideal Displayer for Your Plants] - Perfect for Holding baby succulent plants, cactus, small flowers, herb. *Plants not included. & #9752 [Nice Home Decor] - This porcelain is not only a planter but also a handicraft. Easy to match your home style. Ideal for windowsill, office table, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom decoration; Perfect Gift for Wedding, Birthday, Christmas, etc. & #9752 [Scientific dimension] - Mouth of pot: 1.97" to 2.36" ; Width of pot: 2.36" to 2.56" ; Height: 1.97-2.16" Each pot is equipped with a grid pad for prevent soil loss. & #9752 [Love it or Get Your Money Back] - We are so confident in our products and services that we back them with a f