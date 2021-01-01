From georgia boot
Georgia Boot Small Batch Oxford Moc Toe Eco Wedge
The Georgia Boot Small Batch Oxford Moc Toe Eco Wedge is a luxe oxford shoe with a full grain leather upper with a padded collar, Cement construction, milled brass hardware and waxed cotton laces. From the Small Batch collection Non-safety toe. Double ribbed tempered steel shank for added stability. Full grain leather upper. Milled brass hardware. Padded collar for a comfortable wear. Lace up front closure with waxed cotton laces. Pig leather tongue. Smooth leather lining. Recycled green algae infused EVA(Ethylene-vinyl acetate) footbed. EVA(Ethylene-vinyl acetate) midsole cushions with each step. Recycled rubber Vibram Acqua 2900 outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 15 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.