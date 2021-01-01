Nature's Miracle Small Animal Cage Cleaner Spray, 24-oz bottle

Keep the home of your little loved one looking and smelling good with Nature's Miracle Small Animal Cage Cleaner. This bio-enzymatic formula works to eliminate embedded odors instead of just masking them. It also cleans without leaving behind strong scents that can irritate small animal respiratory systems. Be sure to remove your pet, his food, drinking water and chewable toys from the cage before use. Safe to use around your companion, Nature's Miracle Small Animal Cage Cleaner is ideal for spot cleaning and removing deep-set stains and odors.