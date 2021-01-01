From sonneman

Sonneman SLS1168 Suspenders 177 Light 76" Wide LED Chandelier Satin Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Sonneman SLS1168 Suspenders 177 Light 76" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with clear glass shadesIntegrated 2 watt LED lightingDimmable via ELV dimmer (dimmer not included)Adjustable 72" cord includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 128"Minimum Height: 129"Maximum Hanging Height: 200"Width: 76"Depth: 102"Product Weight: 50 lbsCord Length: 72"Shade Height: 3-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 8260Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 354 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 177 Satin Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com