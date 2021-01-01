Sonneman SLS1153 Suspenders 5 Light 48" Tall LED Wall Sconce Satin Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Sonneman SLS1153 Suspenders 5 Light 48" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with acrylic shadesIntegrated 2 watt LED lightingDimmable via ELV dimmer (dimmer not included)Rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 72"Width: 48"Extension: 2"Product Weight: 15 lbsShade Height: 2-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 700Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 10 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 5 Satin Black