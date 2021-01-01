From cosori
COSORI Slow Cooker 11-in-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker Pot 6-Quart,Delay Timer&Auto-iQ Recipes,Rice Cooker,Brown,Saute,Boil,Steamer,Yogurt Maker,Auto-Warmer,86°F-400°F,UL Listed/FDA Compliant
Advertisement
Perfect Gift for food-loving dads, mothers, family and friends. 11 multi functions and 24-hour delay timer can give them the most intimate care all year round Designed in California. Comes with 1 Glass Lid, 1 6-Quart Nonstick Inner Pot, 1 Programmable Base, 1 Steam Rack, 1 Recipe, 1 User Manual and 1 Warranty Card. Check out our VIDEO on the left side & take a quick tour of this COSORI 11-in-1 Programmable Slow Cooker. Polished Design: Fingerprint-resistant brushed stainless steel exterior makes your kitchen bright! 11 Various Cooking Choices: Slow Cooker with 3 settings (low, medium and high), Roast, Brown, Steam, Simmer, Rice, Sauté, Bake, Yogurt, Boil, and Manual. Simply use the adjustment dial to choose 24-Hour Delay Timer: Want to have a fresh breakfast or dinner? Use the delay time function up to 24 hours, you can enjoy a meal as the time you want. After cooking is done, food automatically Keep Warm for you Easy to Clean: Water-based non-stick cast aluminum interior pot, no aluminum leach into the food Smart Double Handle: More labor-saving in moving and extracting, don't worry about scalding yourself Larger Adjustable Range: Setting your temperature ranging from 86°F- 400°F and customize cooking time during cooking. Slow Cook at low, medium and high depending on desired cooking time and temp. The cooker keeps food warm for up to 8 hours Safe to Use: UL Listed and FDA Compliant; inner pot is BPA-free and lead-free; PTFE/Teflon-free and PFOA free; Dishwasher safe. Note: Do not use metal cleaning tools, like steel wool to clean the inner pot, Manufacturer: COSORI