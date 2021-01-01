Sloth the spirit is willig the body is chillig saying T-Shirt

The funny cute sloth sloth saying sloth sloth the spirit is willig the body is chillig saying motif is perfect for men, women and children, sloth lovers, sloth fans and anyone who loves sloths, sloth sayings and chilling on the couch. This fun sloth design is great as a gift for a birthday, Christmas. Order it for lazers and chillers who are constantly lazing. All sloth friends will love this sloth shirt to sleep and relax on the weekend. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem