Sloped Ceiling Adapter by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (SK14-BK)

The Sloped Ceiling Adapter by WAC Lighting is an essential accessory required to install lighting fixture in inclined ceilings. Designed for use with track suspension kit, this adapter allows suspension rods to hang straight from sloped ceilings. This compact adapter features a cylindrical frame made of solid steel for improved durability. It comes with a straight socket at the bottom and a swivel socket at the top that can adapt to the specific angle of the ceiling. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black